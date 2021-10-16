AEW Officially Signs Lee Moriarty and Amanda Huber

AEW has officially given a full-time contract to Lee Moriarty. This follows his match against Bobby Fish last night on the AEW Rampage Buy-In show. He is winless so far in 5 matches in the promotion.

The Pittsburgh native has lost singles matches to Dante Martin, Joey Janela, Daniel Garcia and Bobby Fish. He also teamed with LSG and lost to FTR. He was given a contract offer last month after his match against Garcia, and it appears he has come to terms with the promotion now.

AEW has also signed Amanda Huber as a member of the promotion’s Community Outreach Team. Huber also appeared on AEW programming in Rochester as part of the angle with the Dark Order settling their differences. Huber’s son, Brodie Lee Jr. (aka -1) will join the AEW roster when he is old enough to do so. Amanda has said in the past that -1 is only able to appear on AEW programming when he is keeping his grades above a certain level.

GREAT day – Please welcome @MandaLHuber to The Community Outreach Team. @TonyKhan has placed her on the best team as we approach each community AEW performs in and make strides to do good when the cameras are on…and more importantly, when they’re off. Welcome Amanda! pic.twitter.com/mNvu98la6H — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 15, 2021

It has been almost 10 months since the wrestling world lost Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee. He tragically passed away on December 26th, 2020. Amanda and -1 combined to bring the Dark Order back together on the show from Rochester, which was Brodie Sr.’s hometown.