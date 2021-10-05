Big E vs. Drew McIntyre Set For WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

A top match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV.

Big E will defend the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre at this show. Just last week on Raw, Big E had beaten Bobby Lashley to retain the strap inside of a Steel Cage. Post-match, McIntyre came out and pointed his sword at the champion.

Fast forward one week later, Big E came out for a promo only to be interrupted by McIntyre, who challenged Big E to the title match at Crown Jewel. Before Big E could give him an answer, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out, which led to a tag team match being made. The babyfaces went over in the bout. Following this match, Big E told McIntyre that he accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

WWE presents the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium that will air on Peacock at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.