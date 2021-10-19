Daniel Garcia Signs Full-Time Contract With AEW (Report)

It looks like Daniel Garcia is All Elite.

Garcia has been seen in a prominent role on AEW TV for the past few months. He has mixed it up with the likes of CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin. While Garcia has fallen short in each of those matches, he has been booked to look strong and is always going after AEW’s top stars.

Up to this point, Garcia hadn’t signed a full-time deal with AEW. A new report reveals that this has now changed.

Fightful Select is reporting that Daniel Garcia has put pen to paper and is now a member of the AEW roster full-time.

On AEW TV, Garcia has aligned himself with 2point0. The trio has often been seen attacking talent from behind. While Garcia has yet to pull off a big win, that figures to change soon now that he’s got a full-time deal. Garcia is also just 23 years old so there is no rush when it comes to his elevation.

Garcia will be in action on the Oct. 19 episode of AEW Dark. He will team with 2point0 and Serpentico to take on Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, and 10 of The Dark Order.