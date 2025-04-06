Adam Cole Marks 17th Anniversay In Wrestling with AEW TNT Title Win

AEW Dynasty 2025 took place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring a lineup of high-stakes matches. In the AEW TNT Championship match, Daniel Garcia defended against Adam Cole in a match with no time limit and no outside interference.

The match commenced with both competitors cautiously feeling each other out. Garcia gained early control, mounting Cole in the corner to deliver punches. After a series of back-and-forth, Cole executed a Panama Sunrise followed by a Boom Kick, resulting in a near fall. Though Garcia tried a top-rope piledriver, Cole fought him off and ultimately secured the victory.

This marks Cole’s first reguarly defended singles title in AEW, as he is also an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner. The match and victory was even more special as it marked Cole’s 17th anniversary since his debut in the world of professional wrestling.

Now, it remains to be seen how far the new AEW TNT Champion goes with the gold. Fans will also have to see what’s to come for Daniel Garcia who had held the title since Full Gear 2024.