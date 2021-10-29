Daniel Garcia Speaks On Who Helped Him Get Hired By AEW

Daniel Garcia has revealed who helped him get his foot in the door at AEW.

Garcia has quickly been mixing it up with some top-tier talent in AEW. He’s collided with the likes of CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin. It was recently announced that Garcia has signed a contract with the promotion.

The Blade Assisted Daniel Garcia In Getting Signed By AEW

The Blade, who wrestles in a tag team with The Butcher, is credited with getting Daniel Garcia on board. Here’s what Garcia had to say during his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast.

“People just end up reaching out to you. I think you develop a lot of independent wrestling clout or notoriety, and then people end up hitting you up. And I think The Blade, Pepper Parks, one of my trainers, I think he was able to put in a good word for me a little bit. I’m sure that didn’t harm the cause at all, but I think that’s how it came together. They were just looking for, kind of, high-profile indie wrestlers that they could put on their show and give an opportunity to and that, plus a recommendation, I think went a long way. I had about eight months off from wrestling, and my first match back was at AEW.”

Garcia leads the way along with the team of 2point0. At the age of 23 and with some technical abilities that very few possess, Garcia seems destined for big things in AEW. Time will tell how he develops and if the audience will take a liking to him in the long haul.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes