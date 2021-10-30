The Diamond Mine Members Work SmackDown Dark Match

The latest WWE SmackDown tapings from Wilkes-Barre, PA had a couple of interesting pre-show dark matches, including a bout featuring the members of the Diamond Mine NXT stable.

The first match of the night saw Raquel Gonzalez facing Toni Storm in a singles bout. This former NXT women’s champion won this fight after pinning Storm.

The second dark match of the evening saw Brutus Creed and Juliuis Creed collectively known as the Creed Brothers facing The Viking Raiders in a tag team bout.

Creed Brothers did not have their manager Malcolm Bivens at their side but the duo did use the graphic and music of The Diamond Mine for their entrance. Viking Raiders won this bout.

Raquel Gonzalez signed with WWE back in 2016. She competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament under the ring name Reina González. The female star made her NXT TV debut with her current name in February last year.

She went on to win the NXT women’s title in April this year. Raquel held the title until this week where she dropped the belt to Mandy Rose during the NXT: Halloween Havoc special on October 26.

Brutus and Juliuis were signed by WWE at different times. They made their debut as the Creed Brothers in June this year. They joined the Diamond Mine in September.