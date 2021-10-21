Eric Bischoff Believes Tony Khan Is ‘Not Serving His Business’ With His Tweets

While Tony Khan is highly excited with Rampage beating SmackDown in the key demo ratings during their recent competition, Eric Bischoff believes it wasn’t really a victory for AEW. The former WCW president continued talking about the outspoken nature of the AEW owner on his 83 weeks podcast.

He first said that he is pulling for AEW to be hugely successful. However, Bischoff then claimed that Khan predicting their win in advance was a bad choice. He went into the statics and explained how it wasn’t really a victory for AEW:

“To come out and predict that AEW was going to defeat SmackDown on FS1 was a bad choice. SmackDown delivered somewhere just under 800,000 viewers, AEW delivered just under 600,000 viewers. Not a good look. It wasn’t slightly; it was to the tune of 30-35%, that’s not insignificant. Even more so, that all happened on FOX Sports One.

[Tony Khan’s] tweet didn’t do AEW any favors.” said Eric Bischoff, “You might have served the internet fan base but you’re not serving your business well because you got your ass kicked on Friday night. Simple as that.”

The former SmackDown director also reiterated his comments saying that the wrestling audience wants a Monday Night War version 2.0 so bad that they are all participating in a cosplay competition.

Tony Khan hasn’t been quiet about the remarks from Eric Bischoff either. He recently responded to the former TNA star saying that he was amused by the comments Bischoff made about the competition between the two companies.

