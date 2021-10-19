Former World Champion Tom Lawlor Leaving MLW

Former MLW world heavyweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is on his way out of the promotion after his recent casket match, according to latest report.

Per FightFul Select, the former UFC star’s two-year contract with the company is expiring soon. He is intending to leave the organization once his contract is up.

Lawlor has already been written off TV with his recent casket match against King Muertes. The bout saw Tom losing to the current Caribbean heavyweight champion.

Sources within the company have confirmed the departure of the veteran talent as well. According to the site, they all spoke very highly of the former champion.

Tom Lawlor has previously expressed interest in an MMA return. He said that while he left his glove in the ring after his last fight with Jordan Young in June, he is not officially retired. Lawlor had won this match by unanimous decision.

He is also currently working with NJPW. The MMA star made his debut for the Japanese promotion in July 2020 and became the first-ever NJPW strong open weight champion in April this year.

Tom Lawlor made his MLW debut back in 2017 and he has been one of the promotion’s top stars since. Apart from a reign with the MLW world title, he won the 2018 battle riot match as well as the 2020 opera cup tournament.

There is no word yet on if the MLW star has any interest in joining the WWE or the AEW roster. We will have to see how his NJPW deal affects his future plans.