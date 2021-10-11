Former WWE Star Big Damo: ‘I’ve Been In Contact With Almost Everybody’

Big Damo, who competed as Killian Dain in WWE, says he isn’t short on options.

Back in June, Damo was one of many talents released by WWE due to budget cuts. Since that time, Damo has had some visa issues. Once those are cleared up, Damo figures to be a solid pickup for just about any promotion.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Big Damo told Mark Henry and Ryan McKinnell that he’s been in touch with numerous promotions.

“Well, I can’t give the game away completely, Ryan. But I’ve been in contact with almost everybody. That’s probably the best way I can kinda put it. Honestly, my goal for the next year minimum is to try and get everywhere, wrestle everybody that I possibly can. I’m fit, I’m healthy and I’m raring to go. I’m at that position in my life, I’m 36 years old. I’ve been blessed with how my career has went so far but now I want to get out there and do everything I possibly can before I can’t [laughs].

“Honestly, the best way I can answer it is at first I’m gonna get back to Europe. As I said I’ve been waiting to see my family and I wanna try to pay it forward to the guys who are back there right now because a lot of people helped me get to this level, and I wanna be able to try and give it back a little bit first. And then I’m gonna do my very best to get all across the nation here as best I can.”

There are plenty of options for wrestlers outside of WWE. While not everyone can sign with AEW, which is the second most popular American wrestling company, the choices don’t end there. NJPW has been making a strong push in the U.S. with its NJPW Strong brand. There are also the likes of Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

As Damo mentioned, he’ll be making his mark in Europe first so fans may want to get a glimpse of him before he signs with someone in a bigger capacity.

