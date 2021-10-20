Jay Lethal Has Two Goals Left In His ROH Career

Jay Lethal says there are two goals left that he has in mind with his ROH run.

Lethal has been a mainstay for Ring of Honor. His second run with the company has been in effect since 2011. Lethal is a former two-time ROH World Champion. He’s also held the TV Title twice, the Pure Championship, and is a former tag team champion.

What Does Jay Lethal Have Left To Do In ROH?

Many have wondered what could possibly be left for the 36-year-old in ROH. Speaking to Wrestlezone.com, Jay Lethal answered that question.

“I constantly ask myself that, every day. Where do I go from here? And I think I’m in a place where I can only answer that in two ways. One, I would love to be the Ring of Honor World Champion again. And two, I just wanna help as many people as possible. I enjoy helping guys like Eli Isom, or anybody who comes to me with any questions they think that I can help them with. Oh man, I love that. So I mean, [the] only two things I can see myself doing, when I ask what is left, another Ring of Honor World Championship and helping as many people as I can along the way.”

Lethal went on to say that if he were to walk away from the wrestling business tomorrow, he’d be satisfied. For years, fans have wondered if Lethal will ever transition to a company such as WWE. With AEW now in full force, that question has only grown stronger.

Back in 2019, Lethal said he had no interest in joining the WWE or AEW roster.