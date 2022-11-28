Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat Teams with FTR – Wins First Match in Over a Decade

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat proved he’s still got ‘it’ with a win last weekend in his first match in 12 years.

In September, it was confirmed that Steamboat would be wrestling for the first time as part of the Big Time Wrestling promotion.

Prior to last weekend, Steamboat’s most recent bout had been at a June 18, 2010 event for WWE’s then-developmental territory: Florida Championship Wrestling.

One Last Match

Competing at the appropriately named Big Time Wrestling Return of the Dragon event, Steamboat teamed with FTR in a six-man tag.

It had been confirmed before the event that the trio would face Brock Anderson and Jay Lethal as well as a mystery partner.

That partner was revealed to be Nick Aldis, but the two-time NWA World Champion and his team came up short against Steamboat and FTR.

When Steamboat hit his signature arm drag, the crowd popped loudly and at one point, Steamboat ran wild with knife-edge chops.

The finish saw FTR and The Dragon lock in three Figure-Four Leg Locks to get the submission victory.

More Legends

The show was built around the return of Ricky Steamboat, but he was far from the only legend to compete.

On the pre-show, Scott Steiner won a battle royal which also included Tommy Dreamer and Shane Douglas.

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart appeared on the show via video to praise Steamboat’s career, and Teddy Long acted as “special commissioner” for the Big Time Wrestling World Championship match between “Dreamcrusher” Danny Miles and “Neon Ninja” Facade.

When Mr. TA laid claim to inventing the Cobra Clutch, he was on the receiving end of the hold by Sgt. Slaughter, and the Rock ‘n Roll Express defeated the Briscoes.