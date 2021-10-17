Madusa: “I Deserve A Retirement Match”

WWE Hall-of-Famer Madusa has expressed interest in having a retirement match. The 57-year-old was recently on FITE’s Women’s Wrestling Talk show and put a call out to several promotions to book the match.

“I feel that I deserve a retirement match,” Madusa said on the show (transcriptions via Wrestling Inc.) “I don’t care if it’s three minutes, or if it’s an hour-long, I deserve one. And every federation knows I have it out there. Hello Impact, hello AEW, hello WWE, hello NWA, hello ROH, hello Impact, whatever, right? And so, it’s out there and I would definitely have a retirement match.”

“I would choose my opponent,” Madusa continued. “And the opponent would have to be someone that could carry me. And what I mean by that, is no disrespect to myself; is that if I were to forget something, and I need someone to take care of my body. Because I’m not 20 I mean, you have to be real, you know, I’m much older than Trish and Lita. You know, I could be both of your mother, you know? Yeah, you’d have to be somebody that would take care of me in the match. And of course, likewise.”

Madusa Wrestling History

Madusa is a 3x WWE Women’s Champion under the name Alundra Blayze. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Madusa last wrestled on 2018’s Evolution show for WWE. She was involved in the 20-woman battle royale. Prior to that, her last match was at WCW Fall Brawl 2000 when she teamed with Billy Kidman in losing fashion to Shane Douglas and Torrie Wilson in a Pittsburgh Plunge Scaffold match.

Madusa was recently featured heavily on the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Luna Vachon. During the show, Madusa mentioned that she wanted to drop the belt to Luna and even suggested they change the ending of a match to have that happen. Luna refused to go along with it, however, and never did win the women’s title.