Malakai Black Heaps Praise On Rosario Dawson For AEW Appearance

Malakai Black enjoyed the experience of doing a segment on AEW TV with Rosario Dawson.

Black and Cody Rhodes had been involved in a personal rivalry. Black had decimated Rhodes on an episode of AEW Dynamite. With Rhodes looking to get revenge, he enlisted the help of his Go Big Show co-host, Rosario Dawson. Dawson was quite active, jumping on Malakai’s back to distract him.

Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Black said Dawson was “ecstatic” to be involved in the angle. “She had a great time backstage, had a great time on TV,” said Black.

Black has been embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family since joining All Elite Wrestling. He was pleasantly surprised by Dawson’s first brush with pro wrestling.

“Me and Cody really beat the sh*t out of each other. That definitely one of the hardest brawls I’ve ever had, as short as it was. Me and Cody, despite the interaction so far at this point being limited, every time we got physical, we got physical, and Rosario jumped right into that because I had to tuck my chin, but she came in and just cinched it in.”

Black continued, “I was like, oh, okay, that’s what we’re doing today. But it’s the excitement of TV, and obviously, it’s new, but she did really well. And she was very thankful. She was very appreciative, and she had a great time.”

He added that it was an incredibly cool experience to be involved in an angle with such an esteemed American actress.

AEW hasn’t been shy in bringing in celebrities. We’ve seen the likes of Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, and now Dawson be involved in some capacity.

Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes ended up having a rematch on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City. Rhodes was far more competitive in the rematch, but Black spat mist in Rhodes’ eyes and rolled him up for the win.