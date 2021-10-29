Mance Warner Released By MLW

Mance Warner has been released by Major League Wrestling.

The Southern Psychopath has been looking to become a free agent for over a year. Amid reports that he was looking to work elsewhere, he spoke with Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC last December and confirmed that he was looking to get out of his contract.

SEScoops can confirm Warner is now a free man.

Warner is the latest wrestler to be released from MLW over the past few weeks. Jordan Oliver, Beastman, Bu Ku Dao and Leo Brien have also been let go. We’re told this concludes MLW’s talent cuts and the company is making room for new signings in the weeks and months ahead.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net recently reported that Warner would be a free agent at the end of January 2022. A tweet from ‘Ol Mancer himself seemed to confirm this timeline, as well as where he might be looking to work next.

He’s safe until February https://t.co/TAHRdQnXvF — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) October 4, 2021

Mance Warner is one of the most popular wrestlers on the independent scene. He will have no problem finding work with another major promotion, whether that be AEW, WWE or elsewhere. He’s competing this weekend against Dirty Dango (former WWE Superstar Fandango) in Knoxville, TN at Nightmare in the Old City.

We have reached out to MLW and Mance Warner for comment and will update this article if new details become available.