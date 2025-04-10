Steph De Lander Announces Engagement With Fellow TNA Star

Two TNA stars have announced their engagement.

Former TNA Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander took to social media early on Wednesday to reveal her engagement with fellow TNA star Mance Warner.

The female star posted a photo with her fiancé from what appeared to be a tropical spot, and Warner replied to her post, calling Steph De Lander his wife:

Steph De Lander who made her pro wrestling debut in 2017, had a run with WWE NXT in 2021-2022 before she joined TNA in February 2023. She became the TNA Digital Media champion in January this year after announcing that she had acquired the title in a divorce with on screen husband PCO.

This was done to explain the situation with PCO, who attempted to destroy the digital media championship at a GCW show after learning that the company would not renew his deal.

Mance Warner made his debut for the promotion during the same segment, aligning himself with his real-life fiancé and attacking Sami Callihan. He has worked for companies like AEW and MLW prior to signing with TNA.

The Digital media title has since been retired by the promotion and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella replaced it with the TNA International Championship. The Australian star is recognized as the final Digital media champion by the company.