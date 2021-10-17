Max Caster References Top Dolla Following Dynamite

After Dynamite last night, Tony Khan came out to thank the attending fans in Miami. He was interrupted by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed. During Castor’s rap that followed, he made reference to Top Dolla from Hit Row.

Below are highlights from Caster’s rap (transcriptions likely not perfect):

“I’m tired of you always hatin’

We’ll beat you like we beat NXT in the ratings

We can wrestle, we only got holla

and you know I rap way better than Top Dolla”

Caster’s performance was posted to social media by @FLWrestlingFan

The Hit Row member has since responded:

Top Dolla Releases Diss Track

Top Dolla from Smackdown’s Hit Row released a diss track on Friday that seemingly references the Young Bucks and his recent comments about their sneakers.

FRAN¢Style Friday 129

SNEAKER DI$$

“A Hit Dog Will Holla” ?? pic.twitter.com/0xFhIdr8wZ — Top Dolla ??/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 15, 2021

“Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation,” real name A.J Francis Tweeted.

“I prefer not to mention members of the competition. But if you watch they show, they tell on themselves,” he followed that up with.

The Young Bucks later changed their Twitter bio to “Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did,” shortly after.