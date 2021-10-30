Mercedes Martinez On Why She Didn’t Sign With AEW In 2019

Mercedes Martinez made her AEW debut in 2019 and a lot of fans believed that she would sign with the promotion. Though people were left surprised when she joined the WWE roster instead.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Bell To Belles. Among other thing, she also explained why she didn’t sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Martinez admitted that she was in touch with the AEW officials. Though the female star revealed that despite the belief, the promotion never offered her a contract:

“There was no contract offer. Yes, I mean, if you want to straight shoot, we can straight shoot. People think there was [a contract offer], but there wasn’t, we were in talks, you know?”

Mercedes Martinez On Why She Signed With WWE

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez continued by mentioning how she talked to Cody and Brandi Rhodes and let them know that WWE was offering her a deal. When she didn’t get a response, she took the offer from the rival promotion:

“We talked and I told her, ‘WWE is knocking at my door, so if there is an offer to be made, it has to be done now because if this is the only offer on the table, with me being close to 40, I need to take something,

Because my legacy has to end at some point. And after that, there was nothing, so I took the contract with WWE, negotiated with what we needed to do, and I was very happy with what they offered.”

Mercedes Martinez made her AEW debut as the Joker in the second Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2019 PPV. She made another appearance for the promotion during a dark episode, before signing with WWE in January 2020.

Apart from this, the former NXT star discussed being put in the Retribution faction. She explained why she chose to leave the main roster stable and went back to NXT.

