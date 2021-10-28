Mercedes Martinez Opens Up About Decision To Leave Retribution

A lot of people questioned the decision of Mercedes Martinez when she made the call to leave the Retribution faction. She was sent back to NXT as a result, after having made her main roster debut. The now-former WWE star recently had an interview with Bell To Belles. During the talk, she explained her side of the story and detailed why she had to make the decision.

Martinez explained that she was under the impression that the masks they were going to wear were just for the aesthetic and not wrestling. She explained that it would have still been fine if she got some input on this part of their attire before revealing the reason why she couldn’t wrestle with the mask that was given to her:

“You know, I tried really hard but I can’t wrestle in this mask and that’s another issue is that I can’t wrestle in a mask. I have asthma, it’s hard for me to breath in the first place without a mask. How am I going to wrestle in a mask? And you know, we’re still in (a) pandemic. For me to train or be in a gym or anything like that, I have to wear a mask and it’s so hard for me to do that-that I built my own home gym.”

Mercedes Martinez Didn’t Want To Be Known Only For Retribution

Mercedes Martinez also responded to the criticism that the decision pushed her back into her career. She said that even though she could have made more money doing it, she just didn’t feel it in her heart. The former NXT star then explained how it was the right decision for her because she didn’t want her WWE career to be valued as part of a group. She wanted to be known as herself after spending 20 years in the business:

“When something doesn’t feel right, regardless of maybe you can be on the main roster, you can make all this money and stuff, at the end of the day, I just didn’t feel it in my heart. It really came down to that. It really just didn’t feel like I should be a part of this group and people think that it’s probably the wrong decision but for me it was the right decision right then and there, for me. Maybe they could’ve gotten somebody else but for me and for the 20 years that I put in-in this business, I didn’t want my WWE career to be valued as part of a group.”

Mercedes Martinez continued by saying that her name got her signed to WWE and she wanted to leave the promotion as she came in, being herself. The female star was introduced as a member of Retribution during the September 21, 2020 episode of Raw. Though she was quietly moved back to NXT after requesting her removal from the group. She was released from her WWE contract in August this year.

