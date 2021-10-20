Mustafa Ali Donating Crown Jewel Earnings To Charity

WWE‘s Saudi Arabia events such as the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV are usually associated with being one of the biggest paydays for the company and all the talents working the show, but it’s not the case for Mustafa Ali.

The former Retribution leader recently made a tweet about the upcoming show. In the post as seen below, he revealed that he will be donating his earnings from the event:

Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2021

Mustafa Ali will be facing hometown star Mansoor in what is expected to be a concluding match for their ongoing rivalry at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV.

These two have been engaged in a storyline since June this year after Mansoor officially became a member of the Raw roster in May. The former 205 live star was trying to convince Mansoor that the rest of the WWE superstars were backstabbers.

They had their first match during the July 5 episode of Raw which was won by Mustafa Ali. Ali faked a knee injury to outsmart his opponent and win the match.

These two later started teaming together but their alliance was short-lived. The Saudi Arabian star was attacked by his partner after their loss to the Hurt Business during the October 11 Raw, setting up their upcoming match.

