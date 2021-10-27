nZo Will Face Matt Cross In MLW Debut at War Chamber (11/6)

nZo has a new landing spot and it’s none other than MLW.

The man formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE has revealed to TMZ Sports that he’s signed a deal to appear at MLW War Chamber on Nov. 6. The action will be held inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

nZo made it clear that he has no plans of being one and done with MLW.

“Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line ’em up and knock ’em down.”

The former WWE star went on to say that whoever he is matched up with better be prepared to get the best version of him.

“Now it’s time for me to get in the ring with real competition and beat the hell outta them. I’m not playing games. If you can beat me up, then do it. I’m standing in from of you, I’m in the ring. And I don’t really need to talk to anybody in the back. If you wanna talk to me then feel free, but if I see you in the f***ing ring and you happen to be my opponent, just know I’m coming forward.”

nZo wanted ‘real competition’ and he will get it. MLW has announced nZo will debut at War Chamber against veteran grappler Matt Cross.

War Chamber Preview

MLW War Chamber is gearing up to be another huge event for Court Bauer’s fight league. In addition to nZo’s MLW debut, here’s the full card:

WAR CHAMBER MATCH: Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Also signed to appear: Davey Richards, King Muertes, Warhorse and Calvin Tankman.

If you’re in the Philadelphia area, tickets are still available at MLWLive.com.