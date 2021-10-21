nZo Set To Make MLW Debut, Appearance Won’t Be A One-Off

nZo has a new landing spot and it’s none other than MLW.

The man formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE has revealed to TMZ Sports that he’s signed a deal to appear at MLW Fusion Alpha on Nov. 6. The action will be held inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

nZo made it clear that he has no plans of being one and done with MLW.

“Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line ’em up and knock ’em down.”

The former WWE star went on to say that whoever he is matched up with better be prepared to get the best version of him.

“Now it’s time for me to get in the ring with real competition and beat the hell outta them. I’m not playing games. If you can beat me up, then do it. I’m standing in from of you, I’m in the ring. And I don’t really need to talk to anybody in the back. If you wanna talk to me then feel free, but if I see you in the f***ing ring and you happen to be my opponent, just know I’m coming forward.”

MLW is gearing up for a War Chamber match on that Nov. 6 date. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, and a mystery partner will be taking on CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon).