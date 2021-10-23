Paul Wight Teases Wrestling On Tonight’ Dynamite

Paul Wight is teasing lacing up his boots and stepping back inside the squared circle for a match during this week’s episode of Saturday night Dynamite. The heavyweight star recently had an interview with Brandon Kravitz podcast. He discussed having ring rust before his AEW debut match after not having wrestled for over a year and more.

Wight also teased getting physical at the Dynamite episode from Orlando. He said that he is having the itch to lace up his boots once again this Saturday:

“I might be lacing up my boots this Saturday, it’s about that itch. It has been a little bit so I’m bringing my gear bag with me, So if you come to the event in Orlando, you might see my big ass in the ring. Where else are you going to see 400lbs of spandex, brother? That alone is worth the price of admission. ”

This will be only the third match for Paul Wight if he does wrestle at Dynamite tonight. He made his in ring debut against QT Marshall at All Out and then defeated CPA, RSP & VSK in a three-on-one handicap match on September 22 Elevation.

Though it’s worth mentioning here that AEW has not officially announced a match for the former champion as of this writing. So his status for the show is still up in the air.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes