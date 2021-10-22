Renee Paquette Hasn’t Talked With AEW, But She’s Open To It

While Renee Paquette is open to joining the AEW roster one day, she doesn’t have any immediate plans for it. According to her, she hasn’t talked to president Tony Khan about the possibility.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Ariel Helwani. She discussed things such as her decision to leave WWE, how she feels watching Jon Moxley in the ring, and more.

She was then asked the question everyone has in mind about a potential AEW signing, now that her WWE non-compete is up. Paquette was asked if she has had any talks with Khan, to which she replied negatively:

“No, I’ve never talked to Tony Khan about it, ever. It’s never come up, I’m sure there could be a million different things that I could do there. I’m certainly open to the opportunity.”

Is @ReneePaquette All Elite?! ?



We discussed that and a whole lot more on this week’s #HelwaniShow.



Enjoy: https://t.co/9QAK0a8Yfe pic.twitter.com/EidbYEISs7 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2021

Paquette discussed how a lot of her friends are in AEW. She said that maybe one day the other shoe will drop and she will join the company. Though she isn’t sure when that might happen.

Sh also recently revealed her thoughts on The Undertaker‘s appearance in Saudi Arabia earlier in the week. She explained why she wasn’t a fan of the dead man breaking his character to introduce Pitbull during a concert.