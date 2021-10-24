Renee Paquette Says She Asked For Her WWE Release 5 Years Ago

Renee Paquette left WWE after an 8-year-long stint with the company in 2020. She played a lot of roles before her departure. Though this run could have been a lot shorter had the officials granted her first release request.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Ariel Helwani. She discussed things such as the covid-19 pandemic, her pre-WWE career, and more.

During the interview, Paquette revealed that she actually asked for her release from the promotion about 5 years ago. Though she is glad that she wasn’t given the orders:

“About five years ago, I asked for my release from WWE and I wasn’t granted it. It was before I did commentary and other things.

I’m glad I didn’t leave at that point and that I wasn’t granted my release” said Renee Paquette, “because my resume wouldn’t be what it is today if I had left.”

Explaining why she wanted to leave at the time, the female star said that she felt like she kept hitting the wall. The former Raw commentator kept being told that she cannot be a star in WWE because she wasn’t a wrestler.

Apart from this, Renee Paquette also talked about her post WWE career. She revealed whether she has had any talks with Tony Khan about potentially joining AEW.

