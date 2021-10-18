Talking Smack To Air On FS1 Head-to-Head With AEW Rampage

According to multiple cable providers listings, Talking Smack will air on FS1 rather than the WWE Network on Friday October 29th. The show will air immediately following Smackdown at 10 PM. This would put it directly head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. It is not yet clear if this is a permanent move or a one-time thing.

Talking Smack normally is released on the WWE Network and Peacock’s streaming service on Saturday mornings.

Rampage and Smackdown Early Ratings

AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown went head-to-head from 10PM to 10:30 PM last Friday. AEW also aired a special Rampage “Buy-In” show on YouTube from 9PM until 10 PM. Additionally, Smackdown went commercial-free from 10 PM onwards.

The overnight ratings, which do not include demo information, are in for the two shows. Smackdown was watched by an average of 793,000 viewers on FS1 while AEW Rampage drew 549,000 viewers on TNT. Smackdown was on FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs.

Tony Khan recently spoke to the New York Post and noted that wrestling is better when there are companies competing against one another.

“In wrestling, we’re worth more against each other and we’re better off against each other,” Khan said. “I believe there is greater value in the wrestling market when we’re fighting and people want to see competition in wrestling. I think it’s one of the reasons people lost interest in wrestling was because there was not true competition for 20 years.”