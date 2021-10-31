The Briscoes & GCW: Update On Title Run and ROH Affiliation

The Briscoes made their shock debut for GCW recently and then went on to win the GCW Tag Team Championships at the War Ready event.

It was believed that GCW would be sending talent over to Ring of Honor to try and win the titles back, with matches taking place at the November tapings for ROH.

With the recent news that ROH is going on hiatus, the situation is now back up in the air regarding the GCW Tag Team titles and whether or not Game Changer Wrestling would be working with the promotion going forward.

PWInsider recently confirmed the latest on the situation, saying: “There had been plans to bring in several GCW talents to wrestle The Briscoes at the TV tapings in Baltimore as a way to extend the storyline where the Briscoes won the GCW Tag Team titles but there is no word whether that is still happening.”

The Briscoes GCW Tag Champions

There has been no word from GCW as to whether they will be continuing the storyline with the promotion.

However, with the November tapings still taking place for Ring of Honor and the announcement that they will be shutting up shop for a while there might be a few more eyeballs on the ‘final’ few events in ROH’s 2021, so it would probably be in GCW’s best interests to do a crossover.