The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place next Thursday (October 21) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena is still being finalized. So far, seven matches have been announced for the show, but the match card will be up to nine with the finals of the Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournament being added.

Roman Reigns is a favorite to retain the Universal Title over Brock Lesnar, while WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is expected to retain her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

There are no titles favored to change hands. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds