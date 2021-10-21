WWE Crown Jewel Results: Lesnar vs. Reigns, KOTR & Queen’s Crown, Hell in a Cell

WWE Crown Jewel aired live from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The finals for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament were tonight at the PPV. Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Crown Jewel Results

The Usos def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles (Kickoff Show) Edge def. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali RK-Bro def. AJ Styles. & Omos to retain the RAW Tag Titles Zelina Vega def. Doudrop to win the Queen’s Crown tournament Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match Xavier Woods def. Finn Balor to win the KOTR tournament Big E def. Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship Becky Lynch def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from Crown Jewel:

Edge def. Seth Rollins

Edge faced Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at the PPV. Edge controlled the action early and sent Rollins to the apron. Rollins snapped Edge over the top rope and hit a knee to the face. Seth went for a Suicide Dive but Edge hot out of the way and Rollins crashed into the steel cell.

Edge brought a couple chairs into the ring and planted Rollins with the Edge-ucution for a near fall. Edge broke off a piece of the chair but Seth battled back and hit a Slingblade. Seth sent Edge flying into the steel and then connected with a chair shot. Seth bashed Edge with the chair several times as the crowd chanted “you suck!”.

Rollins went for the Con-Chair-To but Edge blocked it and applied a Crossface. Rollins grabbed the piece of the chair and jammed it into Edge’s eye to break the hold. Seth tossed a chair to Edge and punched it when Edge caught it. Seth hit a Frog Splash for a two count and then brought a table out from under the ring.

Seth hit the Unprettier for a near fall and made his way to the top rope. Edge recovered and shoved Rollins off the top turnbuckle and into the steel and through the table. Edge brought the steel steps into the ring and connected with the Edge-o-Matic on top of them. Edge climbed to the top rope with a chair and hit an Elbow Drop on Seth while he was still on the steps.

Edge went for a Spear but Rollins countered with a super kick. Rollins followed it up with a Pedigree and went for the cover but Edge was able to kick out at the last moment. Rollins went for the Stomp but Edge caught him and connected with a Buckle Bomb in the corner.

Edge followed it up with the Spear for a near fall before bringing a ladder into the ring. Edge bashed Seth in the face with the ladder and leaned it up against the turnbuckle. Rollins countered and sent Edge flying into the ladder. Edge and Rollins battled on the ladder but Rollins got the better of it and hit an awesome Sunset Flip Powerbomb through the table for a near fall.

Seth hit a few Superkicks and Rollins wrapped a steel chain around his boot. Rollins hit a Superkick and set up for the Con-Chair-To again. Edge countered with a low blow and applied a Crossface with the chain. Edge then hit the Stomp on Rollins on a chair for the pinfall victory.

Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali

Mansoor squared off against Mustafa Ali at Crown Jewel. The two lock up to start off the action and Mansoor took control. Mansoor focused his attack on Ali’s arm and sent him out of the ring with a Dropkick. Ali regrouped on the apron but Mansoor dragged him back into the ring.

Ali connected with a Suplex and followed it up with a Tornado DDT for a near fall. Mustafa hit an Enziguri and then a Spinebuster. Mansoor battled back as the crowd got behind him. Mansoor went for a Suicide Dive but Ali greeted him with a Dropkick as he reached the ropes.

Mustafa Ali climbed to the top rope and went for the 450 Splash but Mansoor got out of the way. Mansoor hit a Belly to Belly Suplex into the corner and made his way to the top rope. Mansoor hit a Moonsault but sold a neck injury and couldn’t go for the cover right away.

Ali kicked out and locked in the Koji Clutch. Mansoor got to the ropes to break the hold and Ali beat him down. Mustafa missed with the 450 Splash and Mansoor caught him with a twisting Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory. Ali attacked Mansoor after the match but Tareg Hamedi (a Suadi karateka that won a silver medal in the Olympics). The fans popped and Hamedi dropped Ali with a kick to the head. He then celebrated with Mansoor to a great reaction from the crowd.

RK-Bro Retained The RAW Tag Titles

RK-Bro put the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles & Omos. Riddle made his entrance on a camel. Styles and Riddle started off the action. AJ sent Riddle tot he corner of the ring and Riddle took control. Omos tagged in Riddle and knocked him to the canvas.

Omos went for a slam but Riddle escaped and tagged in Orton. Randy hit a few punches but Omos no sold them. Omos connected with a shoulder tackle and slammed his face onto the top turnbuckle. Styles tagged in and beat Orton down in the corner of the ring.

Riddle hit Styles with an Exploder Suplex and then a Broton. Riddle hit a running kick for a near fall before tagging Orton back in. Randy hit the draping DDT and went for the cover but Omos broke it up at two. Styles battled back and went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton countered into the RKO. Riddle tagged in and hit the Floating Bro for the pinfall victory.

Zelina Vega Won The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Zelina Vega faced Doudrop in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. Both Vega and Doudrop were covered up and not wearing their normal ring attire. Doudrop controlled the action early and hit an Elbow Drop. Zelina battled back and connected with a Tornado DDT for a near fall.

Vega applied a Sleeper Hold but Doudrop escaped by bashing Zelina into the turnbuckle. Doudrop hit a Clothesline and went for a Cannonball but Vega dodged it. Doudrop connected with a Sidewalk Slam and then a Senton for a near fall. Zelina got out of the way of a Splash and hit the Code Red Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament. Vega was announced as “Queen Zelina” after the match and celebrated as pyro went off.

Goldberg Got Revenge On Lashley

Bobby Lashley faced Goldberg in a No Holds Barred match tonight at Crown Jewel. Lashley wrapped a chain around his fist and Goldberg didn’t notice. Bobby hit Goldberg with some punches to the face with the chain wrapped around his wrist.

Lashley grabbed a chair and beat Goldberg down some more before sending him into the ring post. Bobby stomped the chair onto Goldberg’s leg a few times before going for a Spear. Goldberg got out of the way and Lashley crashed through a table.

Goldberg hit Lashley with a Spear and followed it up with the Jackhammer. Goldberg didn’t go for a pin, but took his gloves off and beat Lashley down some more. Goldberg put Lashley through the barricade with a Spear and tried to him him with the steps but Lashley was able to get away.

Hurt Business made their way to the ring with kendo sticks but Goldberg fought them off like they were nothing. Goldberg grabbed a kendo stick and hit Lashley several times. Goldberg hit another Spear off the entrance ramp and through a table. Goldberg made the cover and posed over Lashley after the match.

Xavier Woods Won The KOTR Tournament

Finn Balor faced Xavier Woods in the finals of the KOTR tournament. Balor and Woods fist bumped before the match and locked up once the bell rang. Woods connected with a Russian Leg Sweep early and went for the cover but Finn was able to kick out at two.

Balor applied a Headlock but Woods broke free and hit Balor with a Dropkick. Finn hit a Slingblade but Woods quickly responded with a Superkick for a near fall. The two traded strikes back and forth as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”.

Balor took control and hit another Slingblade. Finn followed it up with a Dropkick into the turnbuckle and Woods crashed to the canvas. Balor made his way to the top rope and went for the Coup de Grace but Woods got out of the way. Xavier hit an Enziguri and followed it up with a Gutbuster. Woods made his top rope and hit the Elbow Drop for the pinfall victory. Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring Tournament. Woods put on the robe and crown and took a seat on the throne. Xavier raised the scepter and shouted that he is king as pyro went off.

Big E Retained The WWE Championship

Big E defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. Big E applied a Headlock but McIntyre quickly escaped. The two superstars battled in a test of strength and McIntyre got the better of it. McIntyre hit a shoulder tackle and unloaded some punches to the face.

The action spilled to the outside and Big E planted McIntyre with a Suplex. Back in the ring, McIntyre hit a Russian Leg Sweep into a roll-up for a near fall. McIntyre hit a big Spinebuster and went for the cover but the WWE Champion was able to kick out at two.

Big E connected with three Belly to Belly Suplexes and went for a Splash. McIntyre got out of the way and planted Big E with a Neckbreaker. Drew went for the Futureshock DDT but Big E countered into a slam. The WWE Champion hit the Splash this time for a two count.

McIntyre dodged the Big Ending and hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Big E battled back and connected with a Uranage for a two count. McIntyre hit the Glasgow Kiss and followed it up with the Futureshock DDT for a near fall. Big E avoided the Claymore and hit a Powerbomb.

Big E applied a Stretch Muffler submission but Drew countered into an Ankle Lock. Big E kicked him away and hit the Big Ending in the middle of the ring. Big E went for the cover but Drew powered out at two to the disbelief of the WWE Champion.

Big E brought McIntyre up to the top turnbuckle and went for a Big Ending but Drew countered into a Bulldog off the top. McIntyre went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two. McIntyre went for the Claymore but Big E got out of the way. McIntyre then hit the Claymore but the WWE Champion kicked out at two. Big E battled back and connected with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. Big E is still the WWE Champion.

Becky Lynch Retained The SmackDown Women’s Title

Becky Lynch defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. The three female superstars were not wearing their normal ring attire for the match.

Belair hit a Crossbody on Banks but Becky hopped on her back. Bianca connected with a shoulder tackle and a Fallaway Slam on Sasha. Becky tripped up Belair outside the ring and sent her into the barricade. Sasha battled back with an Arm Drag in the ring for a near fall.

Sasha hit a Meteora for a near fall. Bianca went for the KOD but Becky broke it up with a Dropkick off of the top rope. Becky went for the cover on both superstars but they both kicked out. Becky connected with a Bulldog on Bianca Belair for a two count. Becky battled with Banks and hit a Leg Drop for a two count.

Lynch delivered an Exploder Suplex to Belair and Banks but they both kicked out again. Becky leaped off the top rope but the challengers caught her and sent her into the turnbuckle with a Buckle Bomb. Belair lifted Banks up for a Suplex but Sasha escaped and hit a Suplex of her own. Banks hit Three Amigos as an “Eddie!” chant broke out.

Sasha went for the Frog Splash but Belair got her knees up. Sasha locked in the Bank Statement on Belair but then Becky applied the Dis-Arm-Her on Sasha at the same time. Belair hit them both with a Moonsault but they both kicked out. Becky sent Bianca out of the ring and planted Banks with the Manhandle Slam. Becky went for the cover but Bianca broke it up at two.

Bianca and Sasha battled to the outside. Belair blocked a Backstabber but Becky climbed up on the announce table. Becky leaped onto both of them and brought Bianca into the ring. Belair applied the Dis-Arm-Her but Banks broke it up. Becky got both superstars in the Dis-Arm-Her at the same time. Belair went for the KOD but Sasha countered into a Backstabber. Belair hit Becky with the KOD but Banks sent her out of the ring. Sasha went for the cover but Becky countered into a roll-up while grabbing the ropes for the win. Becky Lynch is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Roman Reigns Retained In A Controversial Ending

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman accompanied Reigns to the ring. Lesnar went for a German Suplex but Reigns held onto the ropes. Brock drove his shoulder into Reigns’ midsection a few times int he corner of the ring.

Reigns dragged Brock out of the ring but Lesnar booted him into the barricade. Reigns battled back and launched Brock into the ring post. Brock went for an F5 on the floor but Reigns escaped and got back into the ring. Roman hit Lesnar with a Superman Punch as he got back on the apron.

Roman then leaped over the top rope and took out Lesnar outside the ring. Back in the ring, Reigns hit Lesnar with several Superman Punches. Roman went for a Spear but Brock leapfrogged him. The Universal Champion crashed into the turnbuckle and fell to the floor.

Lesnar leaned against the ropes with a smile on his face and then took the Universal Champion to Suplex City. Lesnar hit a series of German Suplex as Heyman watched on from ringside. Brock mocked Reigns’ taunt and planted Roman with another German Suplex.

Brock lifted Reigns up and connected with the F5 in the middle of the ring. Lesnar went for the cover but Roman kicked out at two. Lesnar went for another F5 but Reigns countered into a Guillotine Choke in the middle of the ring. Brock broke the hold with a Spinebuster and hit another F5 but sent Roman onto referee Charles Robinson.

Lesnar went for the cover but Charles was out on the mat. Brock picked up Charles in an effort to wake him up but then just dropped him and he fell to the floor. Reigns capitalized on the distraction and leveled Lesnar with a Spear and both superstars fell to the mat.

Heyman had the Universal Championship in his hands and tossed in between them both. They played tug of war and Lesnar won. The Usos rushed the ring and hit Lesnar with a couple Superkicks. Reigns hit Brock with the Universal Championship and slid it out of the ring. Reigns covered Lesnar and another referee ran to the ring. Roman posed on the entrance ramp with the Universal Championship but stared at Heyman as the announcers noted that it wasn’t clear who he was throwing the title to. Crown Jewel went off the air with a close up of an angry Brock Lesnar in the ring.