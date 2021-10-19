WWE King Of The Ring & Queen’s Crown Finals Set For Crown Jewel

WWE added the final competitors in the tournament finals of this year’s King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler vs. Dewdrop and Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal took place in the last of the semi-final matches.

With Doudrop getting out of a submission and rolling Shayna up for the win, she will now face Zelina Vega in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. On the flip side, Woods went over an elbow drop and he will now meet Finn Balor in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.

The tournament finals will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena that will air on Peacock at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.