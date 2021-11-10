AEW Full Gear Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the AEW Full Gear.

The card for the show that takes place this Saturday appears to be finalized as only 8 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a ninth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show.

So far, three normal AEW titles are on the line, but with one expected to change hands, which is Adam Page beating Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Some of the notable heavy favorites include CM Punk over Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson winning the Eliminator Tournament.

AEW Full Gear Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline: