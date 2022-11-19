Eddie Kingston Match Announced for AEW Full Gear 2022, Updated Card

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz battled Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage live from the Prudential Center.

Akiyama and Takeshita picked up the victory after isolating Ortiz in the ring. Jun planted Ortiz with an Exploder Suplex for the pinfall victory.

After AEW Rampage went off the air, Eddie Kingston cut a promo for the crowd.

“Tony doesn’t like me talking after shows because I curse a lot but f*ck it.”

Kingston demanded a match against Akiyama at Full Gear and Tony Khan made it official for the Zero Hour Kickoff show.

Another match was added to the card at Full Gear as well. Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen will battle The Factory in a 5 vs. 5 match.

Here is the full updated card for tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV:

Zero Hour

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (World Title Eliminator Tournament)

Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Danhausen vs. The Factory

Main Card