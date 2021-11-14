AEW Full Gear Results: Omega vs. Hangman Page, CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, Jay Lethal Debut

AEW Full Gear aired from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kenny Omega defended the AEW Championship against Hangman Page tonight in the main event. Miro battled Bryan Danielson tonight in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. CM Punk squared off against Eddie Kingston and the Women’s and Tag Team Championships were defended tonight at the PPV.

Full Gear Results

Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter (Buy In) MJF def. Darby Allin Lucha Bros def. FTR to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Bryan Danielson def. Miro to win the World Title Eliminator Tournament Jurassic Express & Christian Cage def. Adam Cole & Young Bucks PAC & Cody def. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo Britt Baker def. Tay Conti to retain the AEW Women’s Championship CM Punk def. Eddie Kingston Inner Circle def. Men of the Year & American Top Team Hangman Page def. Kenny Omega to become the new AEW Champion

Here are the takeaways from this year’s Full Gear:

MJF Cheated To Defeat Darby Allin

MJF faced Darby Allin in the first match of the PPV. Sting accompanied Darby to the entrance ramp but made his way backstage before the match. MJF and Allin locked up to begin the action. MJF brought Allin to the mat but Darby escaped and shoved MJF. They locked up again and Allin brought MJF to the mat. MJF connected with a shoulder tackle but Allin responded with an Arm Drag. Allin and MJF traded cover attempts and Maxwell couldn’t keep Allin’s down. Allin hit a Hurricanrana for a near fall. They then traded Arm Drags and hopped up at the same time as the crowd chanted “AEW!”.

MJF hit Darby with a cheap shot as the referee was separating them and threw Allin out of the ring. MJF hit a Clothesline on the entrance ramp and strutted for the crowd. Maxwell posed for the crowd and it backfired as Darby hit him with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Allin went for a Splash but MJF countered into a Backbreaker for a near fall. MJF followed it up with another Backbreaker and started stomping on Darby’s back.

Allin and MJF battled to the top turnbuckle. MJF went for a Superplex but Allin blocked it by biting MJF’s head. Allin connected with a Stunner off the middle turnbuckle and both wrestlers fell to the canvas. Darby climbed to the top rope for the Coffin Drop but MJF rolled away.

Darby charged at him but MJF countered into a Headlock. Allin escaped but MJF planted him with a Powerbomb for a two count. MJF unloaded a punch to Darby’s face but Allin kept leaning up and asking for more. MJF bit Allin’s hand but Darby shrugged it off. MJF raked Allin across the eye and smirked. Darby connected with a Dropkick and went for a Sunset Flip but MJF blocked it. MJF slammed Allin on his head but Allin somehow kicked out at two. MJF went for the Sharpshooter but Allin was able to escape by hammering away at MJF’s injured knee.

Allin hit MJF with a chop block to buy himself some time to regroup. MJF caught Darby with an elbow to the face and then stomped on Allin’s arm while he was hanging onto the ropes. Darby battled back and got MJF in the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. MJF reversed it but Allin quickly grabbed the ropes to break the hold.

MJF and Darby traded punches on the ring apron. Allin went for a Suplex but MJF held onto the ropes. Darby charged and MJF planted him with a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring apron and both fell to the floor outside the ring. MJF and Darby got back into the ring at the last moment to prevent the count out and the match continued.

MJF hobbled over to Darby and went for a Suplex but Allin countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Allin and MJF rolled around in the ring refusing to let go of the cradle until they separated. Darby made his way to the top rope for the Coffin Drop but MJF rolled out of the ring. Allin went for it anyway and connected with the Coffin Drop outside the ring. Back in the ring, Allin went for another Coffin Drop but MJF got his knees up. MJF screamed in pain and grabbed his knee after the move.

Spears and Wardlow were about to make their way to the ring but Sting fought them away with a baseball bat and then a chair. MJF rolled up Allin using his tights for leverage but Darby kicked out at two. MJF hobbled out of the ring and grabbed Darby’s skateboard. MJF brought it into the ring and slid it to MJF. He dared Allin to hit him with the skateboard in the face. Darby gave it to the referee and he tossed it out of the ring. MJF capitalized on the distraction and used the Dynamite Diamond ring to punch Allin in the face. MJF then took Allin down with a side headlock takeover and covered him for the victory.

Lucha Bros Retained The AEW Tag Team Championships

Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). The action started out back and forth for the first few minutes.

Cash hit Fenix with a title while the referee was distracted and Dax followed it up with a Brainbuster. Harwood went for the cover but somehow Fenix kicked out at two. Wheeler tagged in and hit a Back Drop but couldn’t keep Fenix down. Cash tagged back in and Fenix hit Wheeler with a DDT. Pentagon tagged in and booted Cash in the face. Tully grabbed Penta’s leg for a distraction and Wheeler capitalized with a big right hand. Harwood went for Three Amigos but Penta broke it up.

Penta then hit Three Amigos as the crowd chanted “Eddie!”. Fenix tagged in and hit a Frog Splash for a near fall. Cash tripped up Fenix on the turnbuckle and then FTR planted him with a Piledriver for a two count. Fenix hit Cash with a kick to the face and tagged in Penta. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix hit a Splash/Piledriver combo for a couple near falls.

FTR put their lucha masks on and Cash rolled up Penta using the ropes for the leverage. The referee caught it and Lucha Bros slammed Wheeler to the canvas for the pinfall victory. Lucha Bros are still the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Bryan Danielson Won The Eliminator Tournament

Miro faced Bryan Danielson in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Miro dominated the match early and sent Danielson out of the ring. Miro posed and waited for Danielson. Bryan got back into the ring and wrestled Miro to the mat. Miro powered to his feet and absolutely leveled Danielson with a shoulder tackle.

Danielson battled back with a Clothesline and a Dropkick that knocked Miro to the outside. Danielson went for a Suicide Dive but Miro countered with an uppercut. Miro followed it up with a Suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Miro remained in control and got Danielson in a Headlock.

Bryan escaped but Miro hit him with a Clothesline. Miro mocked the “yes!” chant and Danielson regrouped. Danielson knocked Miro to the outside and hit a running knee off the ring apron. Back in the ring, Danielson connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with some Yes Kicks.

Danielson applied a Heel Hook but Miro escaped and hit a Gutwrench Suplex. Bryan battled back and stomped on Miro’s face several times. Danielson geared up in the corner and went for the Running Knee but Miro countered into a Powerbomb for a near fall. Miro and Danielson battled to the corner. Danielson hit a DDT off the top rope and then choked Miro out for the win. Bryan is now the #1 contender for the AEW Championship.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and is the NEW No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/X4cf0vOsXr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

Jurassic Express & Christian Cage Picked Up A Win In A Wild Match

Adam Cole & Young Bucks faced Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage tonight in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Full Gear. The action spilled out of the ring and Luchasaurus flipped onto the Young Bucks. Cole went for Panama Sunrise on Christian Cage but he blocked it. Christian unloaded some punches to Cole’s face. Cole escaped and knocked Cage to the outside.

Jungle Boy and Cage locked up in the middle of the ring. Jungle Boy hit an Arm Drag but Matt leveled him from behind. Jungle Boy thought he hit a double move but the Young Bucks landed on their feet and hit a Clothesline. Young Bucks posed and turned around into a giant Clothesline form Luchasaurus. Cole hit Luchasaurus with a chop block and then turned around to see Jungle Boy had a chair.

Cole ducked under a chair shot but Jungle Boy then launched it at his face. Jungle Boy went for a Powerbomb on the chair but the Young Bucks broke it up. Jungle Boy then hit the double Arm Drags and took a seat on the chair. Jungle Boy posed as the crowd cheered but Cole hit him with a Shining Wizard. Cole posed and was about to say “bay bay” but Cage hit him with the Killswitch for a two count.

Luchasaurus planted Matt and Nick with a German Suplex as Cole brought a trash can into the ring. Cole bashed Luchasaurus in the face but turned around into a German Suplex from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy hit a couple Suicide Dives and went for a flip but Young Bucks hit him with the garbage can.

Luchasaurus beat them down and grabbed another chair from under the ring. Cole attacked Luchasaurus from behind but it backfired. Luchasaurus booted Adam in the face and Jungle Boy slammed him on top of the steel chair. Cole was busted open and Jungle Boy bashed his head into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Christian once again set up Cole for the Con-Chair-To. Cage handed the chair to Jungle Boy but Nick Jackson dragged Christian out of the ring. Cage and Nick Jackson battled up the entrance ramp and to the backstage area. Luchasaurus hit Cole with some punches as the blood poured down his face.

Luchasaurus set up for a move but Cole escaped. Matt leveled Jungle Boy with a Superkick and sent Luchasaurus out of the ring. Matt shoved Jungle Boy to the corner and he left over the ropes and sent Cole through a table with a Hurricanrana. Matt Jackson then put Luchasaurus through a table with an Elbow Drop off the top rope.

Brandon Cutler sprayed Cage in the face with the coolant but Christian fought him off. Cage then climbed up and lept onto Cutler, Nakazawa, and Nick with a Splash. Cage punched Nick Jackson all the way back to the ringside area and tossed him over the barricade. Matt sent Christian into the steel steps but Jungle Boy hit him with a Dropkick. Jungle Boy went for a Dropkick on Cole but he caught him and hit a slam on the ring apron.

Cole rolled Jungle Boy back into the ring and brought out some thumb tacks. Nick put some tacks in Jungle Boy’s mouth as Cole had him in a Camel Clutch. Young Bucks hit Jungle Boy with a Superkick and went for the cover but it was broken up. Young Bucks and Cole slammed Christian onto a ladder set up in the corner. Luchasaurus got into the ring and got Cole up in the Electric Chair. Luchasaurus slammed Cole on top of the ladder and then hit Nick with a Chokeslam. Luchasaurus followed it up with a. standing Moonsault and went for the cover but Matt broke it up.

Matt hit Luchasaurus a bunch of times with the garbage can but Luchasaurus sat up. Matt him with a Superkick but Luchasaurus kicked out at one. Matt exited the ring and ran away up the entrance ramp. Jungle Boy caught him at the top of the ramp and applied the Snare Trap but Cole broke it up. Cage and Cole then battled on the ramp but Nick broke that up with a Superkick to Christian. Luchasaurus went for a Chokeslam but Cole hit him with a low blow. Cole then hit Jungle Boy with a low blow and Cage with a Superkick.

Jungle Boy started climbing up the stage but Cole dragged him down. Cole hit a Panama Sunrise on the stage but Luchasaurus broke it up at two. Young Bucks unloaded a bunch of Superkicks to Luchasaurus and Christian. Cole and Young Bucks put on a knee pads with tacks for a BTE Trigger but Jungle Boy broke up the cover at two. Luchasaurus Chokeslammed Cole onto Nakazawa and Cutler off the stage. He then hit a standing Moonsault onto them off the entrance ramp. Cage put Matt’s head on a chair and Jungle Boy hit him with the Con-Chair-To. Jungle Boy then pinned Matt for the victory.

PAC & Cody def. Andrade & Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes and PAC faced Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo. Cody came to the ring to a chorus of boos once again. Malakai and Andrade controlled the match early. Cody tagged in and the crowd gave him absolutely nothing. Cody went for the Cross Rhodes but Malakai broke it up and hit the Black Mass. Pac knocked Andrade and Malakai out of the ring and flipped onto him. Arn Anderson attacked Andrade’s manager/assistant and the two battled up the entrance ramp. Andrade hit a Splash on Pac and slammed him on top of the barricade.

Back in the ring, Andrade hit a Moonsault and went for the cover but Pac grabbed the ropes to break it up. Pac needed a tag but Cody was still outside the ring and the doctor was checking on him. Andrade planted Pac with a DDT on the ring apron before rolling him back into the ring.

Malakai tagged himself in and the two started arguing (can they coexist?!). Pac capitalized with a Superkick and Cody all of the sudden showed up on the apron. Cody stomped on the steps and the apron and tried to get the crowd behind. They booed him as he tagged in. Cody unloaded some punches as the crowd booed him relentlessly.

Cody hit Malakai with a Disaster Kick to knock him off the apron. Cody crotched Andrade on the top turnbuckle and hit him with a reverse Suplex off the top rope. Rhodes hit a Clothesline to a booing crowd outside the ring. Back in the ring, Andrade went for a Figure Four but Cody blocked it. Cody applied a Figure Four to a booing crowd. Pac tagged himself in with the hold applied and hit Andrade with the Black Arrow. Pac went for the cover but Andrade grabbed the ropes. Pac went to flip on Malakai but he pulled Cody in the way. Back in the ring, Malakai planted Pac with a German Suplex and went for the cover but Cody broke it up.

Malakai and Cody battled to the outside and Black hit a running kick that sent both into the timekeeper’s area. Andrade hit Pac with a kick to the face but he shrugged it off and hit an Exploder Suplex. Pac followed it up with a Destroyer and made his way to the top rope. Pac took forever to get his balance before connecting with the Black Arrow for the pinfall victory. After the match, Cash Wheeler rushed the ring and attacked Cody. Malakai hit Cody with another kick before exiting.

Britt Baker Retained The AEW Women’s Title

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Tay Conti tonight at Full Gear. Conti controlled the action early and brought Baker down to the mat.

Britt sent Tay to the corner and put her up on the top turnbuckle. Conti got Baker in a submission hold on the ropes and then delivered a headbutt. Britt connected with a Suplex and got Conti in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Conti escaped but Baker booted her to the canvas. Baker hit a swinging Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Conti kicked out at two.

Tay hit Baker with a few Clotheslines and the champ retreated to the corner. Conti hit her with some running kicks to the face and followed it up with a Crossbody for a two count. Conti ducked under a Clothesline and hit Baker with a German Suplex for a near fall. Tay climbed up the turnbuckle but Baker slammed her down to the mat for a two count. Conti went for a Suplex but Baker blocked it. Britt hit a Stomp and went for the cover but the challenger kicked out at two.

Rebel handed Baker the glove and the champion went for the Lockjaw. Conti countered into a Cutter for a close two count. Tay argued with Rebel and Hayter outside the ring before battling with Britt on the apron. Baker planted Conti with the Air Raid Crash on the ring apron and rolled her back inside. Baker went for the cover but Conti somehow kicked out at the last second. Britt went for the Lockjaw but was too close to the ropes.

Baker went for a kick to the face but Tay blocked it. Britt rolled up Tay for a near fall and then Conti hit a GTS for another two count. Conti connected with a Piledriver and set up for a DDT but Rebel distracted the referee. Hayter sent Conti into the steel steps while the referee was distracted. Back in the ring, Baker hit another Stomp for another near fall. Conti battled back and climbed to the top rope. Tay hit a Moonsault onto Baker, Rebel, and Hayter. Back in the ring, Conti went for the cover but Britt kicked out. Baker then rolled up Tay for the win and retained the AEW Women’s Championship.

Absolutely brutal landing on the apron! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CPXH2aJ9pF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

CM Punk Outlasted Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston battled CM Punk tonight at Full Gear. Punk came down to the ring and Eddie hit him with a cheap shot before the match. Kingston laughed and the crowd chanted his name. Punk got up and gave Kingston the middle finger and the match officially started.

Kingston bit Punk on the head and brought him out of the ring. Punk sent Kingston to the corner and unloaded some punches. Eddie planted Punk with an Exploder Suplex and the crowd broke out in another “Eddie!” chant. Punk battled back but Eddie sent him into the ring post.

Punk was busted open and Kingston went on the attack. CM Punk was ready and hit a Back Body Drop on the floor. Punk climbed to the ring apron and connected with a flying Clothesline as the blood poured down his face. Back in the ring, Punk slammed Kingston to the mat and raised his hand in the air. Punk gave Kingston the finger and unloaded some punches to his face.

CM Punk hit Three Amigos in a tribute to Eddie Guerrero and hobbled back to his feet. Punk stumbled to the corner and began climbing the turnbuckle. Kingston caught him with a kick to the face and joined Punk in the corner. Eddie unloaded a bunch of punches to the point of exhaustion and rested on top of Punk for a moment. Kingston got some energy back and hit a Superplex and both wrestlers crashed to the mat.

Eddie and Punk traded punches in the middle of the ring as the crowd roared. Kingston flipped Punk off and booted him in the face. Eddie followed it up with an Enziguri and signaled for the GTS. Kingston did a jerking off motion and then turned around into a GTS from Punk. Eddie fell to the ropes and Punk couldn’t go for a cover. Eddie went for the Backfist to the Future but Punk blocked it. Punk hit Eddie with some punches and elbows to the face.Punk unloaded some knee strikes as the crowd booed. Punk then hit another GTS for the pinfall victory. After the match, Punk wanted a handshake but Kingston declined and left the ring.

The Best in the World @CMPunk wins a bell to bell battle against @MadKing1981 in one helluva fight! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/69EOrKB3AF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

Inner Circle def. Men Of The Year & American Top Team

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) faced Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page) & American Top Team (Junior Dos Santos,Andrei Arlovski, Dan Lambert) in a 10-man Street Fight at Full Gear. Sammy hit Scorpio with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a kick to the midsection.

Sammy connected with a Dropkick and bowed for the crowd. Scorpio charged and Sammy caught him with an Arm Drag. Guevara dragged Sky to the corner and tagged in Ortiz. Santana hit Scorpio with a Moonsault and Ortiz followed it up with a Splash for a near fall.

Santana tagged in and delivered a Suplex to Scorpio. Hager tagged himself in and planted Sky with a Suplex of his own. Arlovski and Hager traded punches. Hager tackled him and went for an Ankle Lock but Arlovski booted him away. He hit a Fallaway Slam and tagged in Dos Santos. Junior planted Jericho with a Powerslam and followed it up with a vertical Suplex. He went for a Moonsault but landed his head on Jericho’s midsection for a near fall.

Dan Lambert pleaded for a tag and he jumped around the ring like a goof before flexing his nonexistent muscles. Lambert, in a ridiculous jumpsuit, danced around Jericho before a big brawl broke out. Dan held onto the ropes for his life as Inner Circle beat everyone down. Sammy hit Ethan with a dive but turned around into a Clothesline from Scorpio. Santana and Ortiz then leaped onto Men of the Year as Hager climbed to the top rope. Hager leaped onto everyone as the gathered into a group outside the ring.

Lambert had a steel pipe and ran away from Jericho as he approached him. Santana booted Page in the face but Scorpio caught him with a Clothesline. Page put Ortiz’s head in a chair and bashed it into the ring post. Scorpio hit Santana with a kendo stick and some punches. Back in the ring, Santana and Ortiz battled back and beat Scorpio and Ethan down. They put a trash can on Ethan’s head and hit it with a couple hockey sticks. Ortiz got Page in a Half Crab as Santana had Sky in a submission hold, while having Page in the Camel Clutch at the same time. Ethan hit Ortiz with a shoulder tackle and then sent Santana to the corner.

Arlovski hit a slam but Hagerr broke up the cover with a toaster. Men of the Year booted it away and beat Hager down. Jericho brought a snowboard into the ring and hit Scorpio with it. Lambert dragged Jericho out of the ring and awkwardly shoved him into the barricade. Sammy hit Men of the Year with a springboard Cutter and Ortiz hit Page with a Cannonball. Sammy followed it up with a Splash off the top rope on Scorpio for a near fall.

Guevara set up a table outside the ring and battled with Arlovski. Page put Sammy on the table before Jericho attacked him from behind. Junior climbed to the top rope but Santana and Ortiz caught him. They brought him back into the ring with a Superplex as Inner Circle now had Scorpio Sky on the table. Inner Circle set up a giant ladder and Sammy started climbing. Sammy hit Scorpio with a Swanton off the top of the ladder and through the table below. Page planted Santana with the Ego’s Edge but Baron Von Raschke hit him with the Claw.

Jericho leveled Lambert with a forearm to the face but Scorpio caught Le Champion with a slam. Lambert went for the Walls of Jericho but Chris bonked him in the head with a kendo stick. Jericho unloaded a bunch of shots with the kendo stick and brought out a stapler. Chris stapled Lambert’s balls and hit him with a Clothesline. Jericho climbed to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

.@OfficialEGO gets the Iron Claw from legend Baron von Raschke! What else can happen in this Minneapolis Street Fight?! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CMGlQxTqdm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

Jay Lethal Challenged Sammy Guevara

Tony Schiavone interviewed Jay Lethal on the entrance ramp. Lethal was asked what brought him to AEW and he said that he heard about the forbidden door. Jay stated that he has found that door, stepped through it, and Jay Lethal is now All Elite. Jay noted that Sammy Guevara has issued an Open Challenge for his TNT Championship and challenged him to a match on Wednesday night’s Dynamite. Sammy came to the entrance ramp as the crowd chanted his name. Guevara told Jay Lethal that he is on and raised the title.

Hangman Page Captured The AEW Championship

Kenny Omega defended the AEW Championship against Hangman Adam Page in the main event of this year’s Full Gear. Hangman controlled the action early until Don Callis tripped him up. Hangman got distracted and Omega attacked him from behind. Omega lit up Hangman’s chest with some chops and followed it up with a kick to the face.

Hangman sent Omega to the apron and hit him with a Clothesline. Page connected with a Crossbody outside the ring and once again got distracted with Don Callis. Don backed away but it allowed the champion to regroup. Omega shoved Hangman into the barricade a few times before the action returned to the ring.

Page battled back and hit a Clothesline off the top rope for a near fall. Omega poked Page in the eye and then connected with a Slingblade. Omega sent Page out of the ring and distracted him as Callis stomped on Hangman. Back in the ring, Omega went for a Moonsault but Hangman got his knees up.

Hangman connected with a boot to the face and some chops to the champion. Kenny went for a Crossbody but Page was ready and countered with a Fallaway Slam. Page hopped up and had a fired up look in his eyes as he stared at the camera. Hangman hit Omega with a Suicide Dive and climbed to the top rope. Page connected with an awesome Moonsault onto Omega outside the ring and they fell to the floor.

Back in the ring, Hangman connected with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Omega kicked out at two. Page brought Omega to the corner and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Omega hit a springboard Sunset Flip Powerbomb and motioned that the end was near. Kenny planted Hangman with a snap Dragon Suplex and followed it up with another one.

The AEW Champion followed Hangman to the apron and hit a third snap Dragon Suplex. Omega hit a V-Trigger and set up for the One Winged Angel but Hangman countered into a roll-up for a two count. Page connected with a Suplex but Omega shrugged it off and planted Page with a Tiger Driver for a two count.

Kenny climbed to the top turnbuckle but Hangman tripped him up. Page bit Omega on the head and flipped into a Powerslam for a two count. Omega rolled out of the ring to regroup but Page once again made his way to the top turnbuckle. Page took off the camera off the top of the ring post and leaped off of it for a Clothesline.

Hangman rolled Omega into the ring and set up for the Buckshot Lariat but Omega fell to his knees. Page signaled for the V-Trigger but Omega dodged it. Omega went for a snap Dragon Suplex but Hangman landed on his feet. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Omega pulled the referee in the way. Hangman accidentally hit the referee and Callis brought the title into the ring. Page took out Callis and planted Omega with the Dead Eye as Referee Aubrey Edwards sprinted to the ring. Hangman went for the cover but Omega kicked out and the match continued.

Kenny and Hangman traded punches in the middle of the ring. Hangman booted Omega in the face but the champion responded with some jabs that dropped the challenger to his knees. Omega hit Page with a couple knees to the face and went for the V-Trigger but Page caught him.

Hangman went to battle back but Omega caught him with a V-Trigger. Omega booted Hangman in the face several times and Page got angry. Hangman turned Omega inside out with a Clothesline. Matt and Nick Jackson started hobbling down the entrance ramp as Omega and Page traded German Suplexes.

Page hit Hangman with a knee to the face and went for the Buckshot but Omega countered with a V-Trigger. Hangman then hit the One Winged Angel but the champion kicked out of his own move. Page hit Omega with two Buckshot Lariats as Matt and Nick Jackson watched on. Hangman Page covered Kenny Omega and is the new AEW Champion. Dark Order came to the ring to celebrate with Hangman Page after the match.