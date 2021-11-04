AEW Star Potentially Close To Making His Return

One AEW star may be closing in on making his way back to the ring.

Since splitting from the Nightmare Family, The Factory has been ruffling the feathers of other AEW talent. That includes Paul Wight, although Wight got his revenge on QT Marshall at the All Out PPV event. There has been one member of The Factory who has been out of action for a while, however.

Anthony Ogogo Close To Making Return?

Back in July, it was revealed that Anthony Ogogo was taking time off due to having his tenth eye surgery. Ogogo is a former boxer who suffered damage to his left eye and has had to undergo numerous procedures. Back in March 2017, Ogogo was registered blind in his left eye.

In an interview with Daily DDT, QT Marshall delivered the good news that Anthony Ogogo is back in the United States and is ready to return at any time.

“He just came back. He was overseas getting everything taken care of, so we’ll see. I think it’s about right place, right time, and trying to figure out the right story as well. Just to throw someone out there is… my biggest thing for me personally, after 17 years, the last thing I want to do is go in there and take random bumps for no reason.

“I try to explain that to Anthony and everyone’s itching to get back. Right now, we have a huge roster of huge stars, so it’s just one of those things of going back to the drawing board and figuring it out. But in the meantime, he’s been training and working out and doing what he does. He’ll be ready when that call comes.”

Ogogo was last seen feuding with the Gunn Club. Since then, Gunn Club has turned heel so we aren’t likely to see Ogogo wrap up his issues with Billy Gunn.