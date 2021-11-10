Arn Anderson Explains “Glock Promo” On AEW Dynamite

Arn Anderson wants everyone to know that he’s not the kind of guy you should attempt to car jack. In a now somewhat famous promo he delivered on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, Anderson spoke about carrying a “Glock.”

“A man jerks your door open and says, ‘Out of the car, I’m taking your car.’ You can, ‘take it, just don’t hurt me.’ You know what I do? I pull out the glock, put it to his forehead and spill his brains all over the concrete. I’m Arn Anderson and all that implies and I’ll be damned if I’m gonna coach a loser!” Anderson said in the promo.

Recently on his podcast, Arn clarified that he has never carried a gun. The imagery he created in the promo was just a metaphor.

“That was meant to be a metaphor. And to let everyone know that I am through being a victim,” Anderson explained. “I’ve had enough and I am not a victim, I am a predator. I just used a very extreme example. I don’t carry a gun, I have never carried a gun on my person.”

“It was meant to be what it was and I think the shock value was the ‘Spilling of the brains, painting the sidewalk with the brains,’ which is what I think had everybody go ‘whoa, okay alright.’ 99% of everything I read or saw understood don’t take it literally, people got it.”

H/T To Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.