It was Austin all along.

The storyline involving Cleopatra’s golden egg worth $100 million advanced on this week’s Raw as Vince McMahon continued looking for the culprit who stole the artifact.

The opening segment of the night saw McMahon threatening to fire Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville if the egg is not found. He also announced that the person to bring him the culprit will get a shot at Big E‘s WWE championship.

After several segments of people looking for the egg backstage, Sami Zayn got into Vince McMahon’s office and claimed to know the person who stole the egg.

In a later segment, Zayn called in Austin Theory to the office and Theory walked in with the golden egg. When asked why he did it, Austin said that he just wanted to take a selfie with the egg.

Vince McMahon said that he will drop the charges on the high-flying star. He said that Austin reminds him of himself and that he will now get the announced title shot in the main event of the show.

Sami Zayn protested this call. He ranted about how Vince went back on his word but the boss told Sami to shut up because no one likes a snitch.

The main event saw both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens coming down to the ringside to watch the WWE championship match between Theory and E.

Rollins interfered in the bout at one point and attacked the injured knee of the WWE champion when the referee was distracted.

However, Owens then got involved as well and he threw the architect in the ring. Rollins confronted Kevin outside and Theory got distracted by this.

The distraction allowed Big E to regain control of the match. He delivered a big ending to Austin Theory to pin him and retain his title.

After the match, he attacked both Rollins and Owens. Rollins ended up getting the big ending too while Kevin Owens retreated. The show ended with Big E standing tall in the ring and Owens ranting on the stage.