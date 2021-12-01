Big Swole Announces She’s No Longer in AEW

Former AEW talent Big Swole has announced that she has left All Elite Wrestling. AEW signed her to the company on December 9, 2019.

She shared on Twitter that she and AEW had decided not to renew her contract. Big Swole thanked AEW President Tony Khan and the company for her time with them. She ends her AEW career with a record of 33-13.

Big Swole Career in AEW

Big Swole made her AEW debut at AEW All Out on August 31, 2019. She competed in the Women’s Casino Battle Royal in a losing effort. Throughout her career in AEW, she mainly appeared time on AEW Dark. Big Swole’s most notable rivalry was with current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker last year. The feud also had memorable moments like Big Swole kidnapping Baker. The rivalry culminated at AEW All Out on September 5, 2020, where she defeated Baker in a Tooth and Nail match.

Despite her success in AEW, Big Swole faced issues in her personal life. She battled pneumonia in 2020, which also resulted in a flare-up of her Crohn’s Disease. Big Swole wrestled on January 22, defeating Alex Garcia at AEW Dark before taking a brief time off. She shared that she couldn’t take medicine because it could’ve resulted in death because of COVID-19.

Big Swole made her return to AEW on March 15 at AEW Dark Elevation defeating Skyler Moore. In her last match for the company, she defeated Allie Katch at AEW Dark on September 21. She also ends had a record of 16-4 this year in AEW.

Big Swole has not shared what her plans are now that she didn’t re-sign to AEW. However, based on her announcement, it seems Big Swole wrestling career isn’t over.