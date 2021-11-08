Bobby Lashley On Advice He Gave To Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is already creating a buzz in the pro wrestling world after being drafted to Raw. Bobby Lashley has some useful advice for the Olympic gold medallist.

The former WWE champion recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling. He discussed things such as the upcoming Survivor Series PPV, WWE’s Spain tour, and more.

Speaking of Steveson’s career so far, Lashley said that he has shattered everything. The All-Mighty then also revealed that the amateur wrestling star called him for advice recently and detailed what he told him:

“I told that kid because he called me a little while back and he asked me for some advice, and I was like, ‘Keep your head on, don’t get into any trouble, keep training the same way you do and you’re going to be a very wealthy man.'”

You can check out Bobby Lashley’s chat with Planeta Wrestling here:

Bobby Lashley doesn’t have a match at the Survivor Series PPV as of yet. We will have to see if he gets involved in any fight at the PPV.

WWE officially drafted Gable Steveson to the Raw brand during the draft last month. Though he is expected to finish up his stint at the University of Minnesota before making a transition to WWE.