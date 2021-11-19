Bobby Lashley: I Don’t Think WWE Has Any Serious Competition

Bobby Lashley thinks competition exists for WWE but he doesn’t find any of it to be serious.

Much has been made about the “war” between WWE and AEW. Some dismiss the notion that AEW is a true threat to WWE, while others believe one promotion is on the rise while the other is declining.

Regardless of how you feel about the situation, many agree that the wrestling business is more fun because of it.

Bobby Lashley On WWE vs. AEW

During an interview with DAZN, Bobby Lashley talked about AEW’s emergence. The former WWE Champion is happy to see it but feels the company he calls home isn’t exactly worried.

“I think it’s great right now. I think there’s a lot of competition.

“I think we’re doing some big things, and we’re moving into a big season for us, with some big news coming around. I think that it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it’s a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone.

“Everybody always says competition is good. I don’t think really we have any serious competition.

“But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up.”

Lashley is gearing up for the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team match on Nov. 21. He will be teaming with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory representing Team Raw.

They’ll be going up against Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Baron Corbin, and a mystery partner).