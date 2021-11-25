Brandi Rhodes & Aubrey Edwards Comment On Fan Throwing Cody’s Belt Back

Last night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes tossed his weight belt into the crowd as he often does. This time, however, the Chicago crowd chanted for the person who caught it to throw it back.

The fan obliged and the belt landed on the apron of the ring.

Brandi Rhodes was on Twitter and seemed to throw shade at the fans that were chanting for the belt to be tossed back in.

THROW IT BAAAAACKKKK!!! Hit that lady ref!!! — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 25, 2021

Edwards would later confirm that the belt did not hit her, however.

It actually didn’t hit me. The rope stopped it. I didn’t know it was there until I stepped on it. — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) November 25, 2021

Apparently, Cody has given Aubrey advanced warning that the belt getting thrown back is something that could happen. She posted the following to Twitter last night:

Cody always says, “Don’t freak out if the belt comes back” – but at least aim at the right person ? #AEWDynamite — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) November 25, 2021

Aubrey also reacted to Brandi’s Tweet about the belt being tossed back in the ring:

Sorry, I got lost in Karen cosplay! — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 25, 2021

After the show went off the air, Cody teased going through the left tunnel (aka the “heel” tunnel) when leaving.

Yes. Come to the dark side Cody Rhodes. ?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bv3OQa4raH — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) November 25, 2021

Andrade would then put the belt under the ring for some reason. It would later be retrieved and given back to Rhodes. He put the belt back on and later tossed it back into the crowd, although this time it looked as though he was lobbing it at someone specific. It was not tossed back in a second time.

Some have expressed that the belt getting tossed back in was similar what happened with John Cena and his shirt at ECW: One Night Stand 2006.