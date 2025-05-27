Earl Hebner Takes Shot at AEW’s Aubrey Edwards: ‘She Thinks She’s a Big Superstar’

Earl Hebner has shared his pointed criticism of AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, questioning both her attitude and the company’s presentation of modern officials. Speaking on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, the legendary WWE referee offered a mixed assessment of Edwards’ approach to officiating, which started positive.

“Well, Aubrey, she thinks she’s a big superstar, but she’s a good ref. I’ll give her credit for that.”

Hebner argued that Edwards seeing herself as a ‘big superstar’ does nobody any favors. He questioned AEW’s decision to involve Edwards in physical altercations, recounting a conversation with AEW management.

“Last time I was at the AEW show, I asked the upper office, ‘Why’d y’all hit her in the head with the guitar? It just makes her damn head bigger than what it is, you know?'”

Hebner’s comments reflect a generational divide in the use of referees. The old-school approach emphasized that officials should remain largely invisible, and only make themselves known for counting falls. Edwards, by contrast, represents a modern trend where referees occasionally become integral parts of ongoing narratives and character development.

There is some irony to Hebner’s comments as the refereeing icon is no stranger to the spotlight himself. Despite being an official, Hebner would often stand up to heels in WWE, and even holds a tag-team victory over Triple H and ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James.

Despite acknowledging Edwards’ technical skills as an official, Hebner’s assessment suggests concern that modern wrestling may be elevating referees beyond their traditional supporting roles. For Hebner, he’d be happier to see the official once again take a back seat behind the talent in the ring.