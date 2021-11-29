AEW’s Dante Martin Responds To Critics Of His Flashy In-Ring Style

AEW star Dante Martin is aware of those who are critical of him due to his high-flying style. Very few wrestlers can get as much hang-time as Martin.

His flashiness has left many in awe. With that said, you can’t please everyone. Some fans have been vocal about wanting to see Martin develop other skills, such as mic work, facial expressions and in-ring storytelling.

During a recent chat with Jon Alba, the 20-year old Dante Martin was asked about people who are critical of his work.

“I think to the critics, they’re gonna voice their opinion and as long as overall the people are happy and you’re doing your job to the best you can that’s all that really matters,” he said. “People are gonna say what they’re gonna say at the end of the day. Whether your back’s turned or facing them, you just gotta do you.”

Assistance From Dean Malenko

Dean Malenko is one of the most renowned cruiserweights in wrestling history. He currently serves as a senior producer for AEW and Martin hasn’t hesitated to pick his brain.

“For sure. Just about every week I pull him to the side and we talk a little bit. He gives me an amazing amount of helpful tips, tricks, things he’s learned, different ways to set things up. He’s an amazing coach.”

Martin turned some heads with a recent angle on AEW TV. He ditched Lio Rush in favor of signing a contract to be a part of Team Taz.

