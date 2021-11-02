Edge Admits He Wasn’t Gung-Ho Over Saudi Arabia Trip

WWE Hall of Famer Edge says he wasn’t enthusiastic about going to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Edge wrapped up his feud with Seth Rollins in a memorable Hell in a Cell match. The score was 1-1 between the two. In the end, it was Edge who got the last laugh as he scored a pinfall to end the rivalry.

Edge On Traveling To Saudi Arabia

Edge has been a supporter of Jessika Carr, a female referee in WWE. The “Rated-R Superstar” appeared on The Kids on the Escalator podcast and admitted that he wasn’t thrilled about the Saudi Arabia trip but felt he could leave a lasting impact if he had Carr take the reins in the Hell in a Cell match.

“We took a test run at SummerSlam and she is so confident and really good. She wasn’t shy or timid, she took control of the situation and I always appreciate when someone does that. We had MSG and I said, ‘I think you have to do part two, kiddo.’ When they asked me about blowing off the story in Saudi Arabia, I wasn’t too keen on going, I’ll be honest, but as we talked and they said ‘we need it there,’ I said, ‘Lets get Jess to ref there,’ not knowing if we’d be able to. I just loved the idea of a woman being in control of two men in that country. If it flew over a lot of heads, whatever, but for me, I can come back to my girls one day and tell them ‘I went over there.’ I think we did something cool.”

Carr ended up making history at Crown Jewel. She became the first female referee to work a WWE match in Saudi Arabia. As Edge mentioned, he was the one who requested that Carr take the officiating role for their match and it got a ton of backstage support.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes