Eric Bischoff Thinks NXT 2.0 Is Having An Identity Crisis

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff is of the belief that NXT 2.0 doesn’t quite know what it wants to be.

A lot has been made about NXT 2.0. Various reports noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was changing the look and feel of NXT and is straying away from signing indie talent.

As a result, the NXT brand is now full of talent that is quite green and not ready for primetime despite being seen on the USA Network every week.

Eric Bischoff Questions NXT 2.0 Identity

During an appearance on the Generation Of Wrestling podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his take on what issues lie in front of the NXT makeover.

“I think what I’m seeing thus far, and we don’t know yet because NXT 2.0 is new at this point, but I think NXT 2.0 is having an identity crisis. I think deep down inside, there are people that know, hey, we just have to go back and be a little gritty and it needs to have an edge.

“It can’t be so pretty. It can’t be so WWE in order for it to have its own identity. It needs to be different from the RAW and SmackDown product.

“What I’m seeing so far is a tendency to lean into the RAW and SmackDown product in terms of its presentation, which if I’m right, and I could be wrong, I hope I am, but if I’m right, it will just further distance the audience away from NXT because they want something different.”

NXT 2.0 hasn’t been all doom and gloom, however. Many have praised Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner. Breakker lost his first NXT Title match against champion Tommaso Ciampa but vowed to claim the gold one day.

