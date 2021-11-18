Full Gear Does 2nd Best Buyrate In AEW History

2021 has been AEW‘s best year on PPV in its short existence. According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Full Gear did the second best buyrate in company history behind only All Out, which featured CM Punk‘s first match in 7 years. It is estimated to have done 145,000 buys.

“Sales of 145,000 buys worldwide for Full Gear would mean about $7 million in pay-per-view revenue before AEW’s split with distributors. If the average split to AEW is about 45%, then AEW would take about $3 million in pay-per-view revenue.”

All Out 2021 is estimated to have done 205,000 PPV buys, the most in company history. AEW Double or Nothing did approximately 134,000 buys this spring according to the Wrestling Observer. However, Wrestlenomics has that number as closer to 115,000. Revolution this February featuring the exploding barbed-wire death match drew an estimated 125,000 buys.

$4 million is to AEW, after splitting sales with PPV carriers. The event likely grossed more than $6 million in PPV revenue for AEW and PPV carriers combined. $7 million when adding AEW’s ticket and venue merchandise sales for the event. https://t.co/LHqCz4LZn0 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 18, 2021

Previous AEW PPV buys via Wrestlenomics:

Full Gear 2020 – 85,000

All Out 2020 – 90,000

Double or Nothing 2020: 105,000

Revolution 2020: 90,000

Full Gear 2019: 80,000

All Out 2019: 88,000

Double or Nothing 2019: 98,000

Based on these numbers, it seems AEW’s PPV audience has grown significantly in 2021. The four biggest PPVs in company history have all taken place this year.