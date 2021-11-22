Update On Booking Plans For Hit Row Before Release

Every member of WWE‘s Hit Row stable have now been released. B-Fab was released earlier this month and the remaining members were cut on Thursday. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE contacted them 4 times on Thursday with different booking plans and then finally with news that they were being let go.

“Thursday, they’re first told that they’re going to be on Smackdown, Survivor Series, and RAW, because obviously everyone is on RAW (for the stolen egg angle),” said Dave Meltzer. “Then they’re told they’re off all 3 shows. Then they’re called again and told they’re back on all 3 shows and then the next call they get is ‘they’re fired’. This is all on Thursday.”

We love good phone calls on dis side. #Blessings ?? — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 21, 2021

Meltzer continued to say that AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) was seen as the potential star of the group. When he began to rub people the wrong way backstage, it may have led to the entire faction being released.

“AJ Francis did rub people the wrong way,” Meltzer continued. “Which I think doomed everyone.”

“He’s the one that Vince thought was the star, the other ones just came along with the package.”

“They thought that AJ Francis was the star, because he’s the big guy and big personality,” Meltzer continued.