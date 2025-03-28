AJ Francis Addresses Hit Row Fallout with Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland and AJ Francis were once part of Hit Row in WWE but neither is part of the company any more. Despite not having shared the ring, either as allies or as enemies, for years, tensions between the two have recently come to light.

During a recent appearance on “VladTV,” Swerve recalled B-Fab being released earlier than the group, recalling that WWE abruptly stopped giving her information about flights. Strickland added that when a member of the group asked management about B-Fab, the Hit Row member was “agressive” and earned the group heat. Shortly after, the group was released from WWE mere weeks after being called up to the main roster.

Though Strickland didn’t name whoever was ‘agressive’ to management, A.J. Francis believes Swerve was speaking about him. On X, Francis, now with TNA, said he’s proud to be that ‘agressive’ individual when it means standing up for B-Fab.

Apparently I was an “aggressive black man” for standing up for a black woman.



And I'll be that time and time again.

Appearing on Unlikely, Francis discussed the matter further. The TNA star argued that contrary to what some may believe, he’s not the ‘bad guy’ in this situation.

“Ask Swerve why [Ashante] and [B-Fab] don’t talk to him. Since I’m the bad guy, why is it that me, her, and [Ashante] were talking today about this foolishness.”

Both B-Fab and Ashante are back in WWE with the former on the main roster while Adonis continues to build himself in WWE NXT. Time will tell where the former Hit Row members go next in their respective careers, especially after this recent incident.