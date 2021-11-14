Jay Lethal Signs With AEW

Jay Lethal is officially All Elite. During Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, Tony Schiavone introduced a special guest.

Lethal was introduced with a remixed version of Randy Savage’s theme song. He announced that he has signed with AEW and then he issued a challenge to TNT Champion Sammu Guevara for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Guevara walked out and then accepted the challenge. Also set for this show includes The Butcher and The Blade vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, and The Acclaimed vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush.

Lethal had been with ROH for a number of years, but the company is going hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view in December. The company said that they “anticipate” a return in April.

Should they return to holding shows, it won’t be with the same crop of talent as they’ve released all contracted talent including Lethal.

Lethal made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling before going to ROH. While with TNA, he was a six-time X-Division and one-time Tag Team Champion. In ROH, he held the Pure, TV, and Tag Team Titles in addition to being a two-time World Champion.