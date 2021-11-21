Jim Ross Explains Why He Isn’t Surprised Edge Didn’t Sign With AEW

Edge had a chance to make his way to AEW but his choice to return to WWE didn’t surprise Jim Ross.

The “Rated-R Superstar” has gerned a ton of praise since coming out of retirement. Edge has had some highly-regarded matches such as his Hell In A Cell showdown with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

Jim Ross On AEW Losing Out On Edge

When Edge was mulling over a comeback, AEW had interest. Edge told WWE about his plans to return and the company made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross gave his take on why Edge choosing WWE over AEW didn’t come as a shock.

“No, not really. Not really, he’s got a brand established in WWE. It’s home for him, he’s comfortable there, he’s got a really good, open, established communication with Vince which is crucial.

“Hey look, would I’ve loved to have had him in AEW? Hell yeah, are you kidding? Absolutely but I just think that WWE for him after all these years was his home.

“When I signed him and Christian, that was their big goal. Their big goal as young wrestlers, young guys training, young guys in the indies throughout Ontario and beyond was to get to WWE.

“So, I understand his motivation but yeah man. It’s like that same thing about the third question a while ago, you got a chance to get em’, get em’.

“But he’s just a lifer there. Would I like to see Adam Copeland have a match in AEW someday? Of course I would, most fans would. You and I would, you would too.

“Is it gonna happen? Unlikely. Highly unlikely perhaps but that would’ve been kinda cool if he had come to work for us but I understand why he did what he did, and I think he made the right decision.”

Edge’s longtime friend, Christian, is currently on the AEW roster. On the first episode of Rampage, he won the Impact Wrestling Championship from Kenny Omega.

Edge is currently waiting in the wings to get back on WWE TV. He hasn’t been seen since Crown Jewel.

