Jonathan Gresham Says He’ll Continue With ROH Without A Contract

Following ROH‘s Final Battle PPV on December 11th, it’s not clear what Ring of Honor will look like. Jonathan Gresham says he’s loyal to the company, however, and he will continue to work with them even without a contract. He recently spoke to Fightful about his plans.

“Everyone who knows anything about me knows that I am on this boat until it sinks. My contract will expire in December, but even with no contract, I am loyal to Ring of Honor until the end,” Gresham said.

Gresham also said that Ring of Honor changed his life, and he’ll always be loyal to them for that.

“It definitely has been a huge part of my life and it changed my life. I was on a different path and a different road, getting in trouble, and then I found Ring of Honor. I was already wrestling, but I found Ring of Honor and I became obsessed.”

Gresham also recently announced he’s starting his own promotion:

T E R M I N U S



M O D E R N • A G E • G R A P P L I N G



1. 16. 22 A T L A N T A G A pic.twitter.com/CdVzmRdzXW — Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 15, 2021

Former ROH World Champion, Dalton Castle, also recently commented on his ROH status. Castle noted that the most recent television tapings felt meaningless, and that everyone knows they are out of a job soon.

“I’ve only got two months left on my contract before I am completely fired … Ring Of Honor is giving us all the boot at the end of the year,” Castle said on The Gentlemen’s Club’s Night Cruisin’ Podcast.

“It all feels meaningless actually. We just did a recording, like, three days ago and it was weird because we showed up knowing our jobs are ending,” he continued to say about the most recent tapings.

A brand new Television Champion was crowned on ROH TV when Dalton Castle dethroned reigning champ Dragon Lee in our main event! Here are the highlights.@theDALTONcastle @dragonlee95 #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/w3ZB9GUGrl — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 23, 2021

