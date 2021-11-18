Keith Lee Responds To Claim That He Is Bitter About WWE Release

Keith Lee has responded to a fan claiming that he is bitter about not being good enough and getting released from WWE. The former WWE star recently made a post on Twitter waving goodbye to his singlet.

In response, a fan claimed that he is being bitter about getting dropped by the #1 wrestling company in the world. Lee reacted to this notion from the fan saying that it makes him laugh. He explained that he is grateful for his time within the promotion:

“Lol…this makes me laugh. It is quite clear that you are either intentionally ignorant, or just simply an imbecile. I am far from bitter. I am grateful. And nothing in this tweet says anything bitter. It merely says bye to a singlet and looks toward the future.”

Keith Lee went through some gimmick changes in the recent months leading to him being renamed to Bearcat Lee. Though his new persona was short-lived as the heavyweight star was released weeks later on November 4.

Assuming a standard 90 days non-compete clause, the former NXT champion should become a free agent in February next year. There is no word yet on what he is planning for his future but we will keep you updated.